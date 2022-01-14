Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $250.28 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $250,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

NYSE PHM opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

