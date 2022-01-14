Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 157,135 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.14% of Saia worth $196,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Saia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Saia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $270.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.16 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

