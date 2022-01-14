Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.73% of Chart Industries worth $259,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,365.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $131.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.