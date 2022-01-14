Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,597 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $301,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after buying an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 117,883 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,295.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

