Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,711 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.38% of Lithia Motors worth $227,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 64.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $304.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

