Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.18% of Valero Energy worth $339,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. 31,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,211. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $85.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

