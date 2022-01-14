Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 105,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,964,583 shares.The stock last traded at $52.49 and had previously closed at $50.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after acquiring an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.