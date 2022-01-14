Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.99 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $68.28 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.57 or 0.07618039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.40 or 0.99551568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00067846 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

