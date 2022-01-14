Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE:AMR opened at $70.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

