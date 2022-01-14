Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,310,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,795.25. 40,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,908.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,816.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,210.45.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,473 shares of company stock valued at $436,640,791. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

