Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 37,215 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 758,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Magellan Health accounts for about 2.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.89% of Magellan Health worth $71,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MGLN remained flat at $$94.99 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.