Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $28.98 Million in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 568,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $56,047,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $11,752,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2,193.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 69,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,402. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.