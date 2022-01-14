Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $4.31 Million in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $16,473,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE VNE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 46,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

