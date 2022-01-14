Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 4.7%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 84,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 88,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.74 million and a PE ratio of -15.50.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

