Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amarin's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for the cardiovascular indication looks promising. The promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label and expanding managed care coverage bodes well for Amarin. It has launched the drug in Europe and plans to expand to the top 50 cardiometabolic markets worldwide over the next few years. These represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity. However, Vascepa sales declined year over year during the third quarter amid rising generic competition. The drug’s share in icosapent ethyl normalized prescriptions has declined so far in 2021. COVID-19 has hurt Vascepa sales, which is likely to continue in the rest of 2021.”

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

