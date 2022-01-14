Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $176.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176.50 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.40), with a volume of 282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.42).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.51.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

