AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of AMC opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,035,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,066 shares of company stock worth $56,402,165 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,745,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

