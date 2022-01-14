American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Axle expects chip-related headwinds to persist through 2023, which is set to induce lost revenues. The company’s third-quarter sales were unfavorably impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage to the tune of roughly $245 million. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs due to the current supply chain environment will continue to play spoilsports. Moreover, as the automotive equipment provider continues to invest in key technologies, R&D costs are expected to rise in the upcoming quarters, thereby denting margins. American Axle’s high debt to- capital ratio of 0.88 further restricts its financial flexibilities to tap onto growth opportunities. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”

AXL opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

