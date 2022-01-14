American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,274 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

