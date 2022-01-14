American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 418.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

American Express stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.96. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.