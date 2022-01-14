American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.45 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.82 on Friday, hitting $250.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

