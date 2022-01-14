America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $12.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

