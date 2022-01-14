Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 21,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,335. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $84,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,922. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

