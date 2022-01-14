Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading Up 5.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 2,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMYT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
