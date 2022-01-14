Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading Up 5.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 2,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMYT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

