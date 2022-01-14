Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $368.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

