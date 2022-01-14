Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post $175.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $462.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.45 million to $462.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $925.42 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. 1,127,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,793. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average is $125.64.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

