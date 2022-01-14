Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post sales of $141.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the highest is $144.20 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 6,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,575. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

