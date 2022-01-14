Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post $74.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the highest is $76.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $276.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 527,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

