Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Radware reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $34.00 on Friday. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

