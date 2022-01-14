Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

