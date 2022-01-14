Analysts Expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%.

CIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in CI Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 54,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,103. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

