Analysts Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.49). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.13) to ($6.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

CRXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRXT stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

