Analysts Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.49). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.13) to ($6.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus Therapeutics.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRXT stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $31.24.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.