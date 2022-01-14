Analysts Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

CLNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 357,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,698. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

