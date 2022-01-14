Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 473.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

