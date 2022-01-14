Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

