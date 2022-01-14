Analysts Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.42 Million

Equities analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to announce sales of $51.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the lowest is $51.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

MAPS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.32. 444,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,607. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

