Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

SHO stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

