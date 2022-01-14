Analysts Offer Predictions for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.97 per share for the year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $395.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 366.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

