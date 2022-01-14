Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $43.85

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,170. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.