Analysts Set Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) PT at 9.79

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 10.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $3,096,000.

OPAD stock opened at 4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.09. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 4.58 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

