Analysts Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT at $42.86

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RXDX stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.29. 490,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

