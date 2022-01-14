Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMEGF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($34.09) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Siemens Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

