Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

1/13/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

1/13/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

1/13/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

1/10/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/15/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/15/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

GLPI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $44.50. 13,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,646. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

