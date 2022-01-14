Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/11/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$58.00.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$48.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$49.00.
- 11/23/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$48.00.
- 11/19/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$48.00.
- 11/16/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$49.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$34.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$24.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
