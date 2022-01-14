Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.86

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 1478807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 292.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

