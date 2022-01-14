Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 343,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 80,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

