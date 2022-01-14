Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of BUD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. 1,992,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

