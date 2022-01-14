Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.42.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of BUD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. 1,992,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the period.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
