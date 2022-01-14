Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $28.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR opened at $19.94 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.