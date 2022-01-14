Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 2,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

