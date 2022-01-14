Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,350

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 ($18.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.39) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 54 ($0.73) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,381 ($18.75). The company had a trading volume of 688,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,908. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77). The stock has a market cap of £13.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,384.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,416.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

